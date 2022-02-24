HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department Job Fair has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 3.
The Job Fair will be 5-6 p.m. in the City Council chambers of City Hall.
The department is hiring about 25 lifeguards during the summer to work at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. Individuals must have strong swimming abilities but will be trained to be a lifeguard.
An aquatic Center manager, front desk and concessions personnel will also be hired, along with attendants for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.
Applications will be available, and staff will be on hand to answer questions at the job fair.
Applications are due Friday, March 18. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
Applications are also available online at www.hannibalparks.org or at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.