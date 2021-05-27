The Huck Finn Freedom Center museum is reopened, and tours are on again. Visitors are welcome to come by from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
The museum will give visitors a unique perspective on the life of humanitarian Samuel Clemens, Daniel Quarles, aka Jim of Huck Finn fame, and Hannibal’s African American history.
Museum directors have updated the Daniel Quarles display with documents highlighting his life and story. They have uncovered additional information and photographs of his children. Thanks to the generosity of the very talented Victoria Bynum (wife of Hannibal Native Greg Andrews), there are now sketches of Daniel’s long-lost son, Harvey “Harre Quarles” and wife Lucinda. Bynum, did an awesome job reproducing these sketches from two blurry unearthed photographs.
There are many folks to thank in the efforts to “Come Back Better”, spruced up inside and out, thanks primarily to a grant from the General Mills Hometown Giving Program. Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center officials also want to thank The City of Hannibal, and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce for their support.
They made changes based on historic preservation advice received from Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines and Bruce Brustert. Independent’s Service Co. donated a new outdoor sign, which the Hannibal Career and Technical Center helped to install.
People can always call for a private tour or a group tour at 217.617.1507. More information is available at jimsjourney.org.
The Grand Reopening event is scheduled for 11am, Friday, May 28, at 509 N. 3rd St.