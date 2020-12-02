HANNIBAL — Jefferson Street in Hannibal will soon be changing from a one-way street to one that will legally accommodate traffic in two directions. The Hannibal City Council approved the revision during its Tuesday, Dec. 1, meeting at Hannibal City Hall.
The change was recommended by the Hannibal Traffic Committee which took up a request to make it a two-way street during a November meeting.
The change was requested by the lone homeowner on the street. In order to leave his property the individual must turn on Jefferson, then turn on Sycamore, then turn on Washington to reach Birch Street (Third Street/Mo. 79). However, if the homeowner could make a right onto Jefferson he could reach Birch Street much quicker.
“It is an inconvenience for them to come out and have to circle the block in order to get off their street,” said Edie Graupman during the traffic committee meeting.
“I have no problem making it two ways. The street is plenty wide,” said Mike McHargue at the traffic committee meeting. “I always questioned why it was one way.”
According to Rich Dauma of the street department, Jefferson had been made one-way “because it is an awfully steep hill to stop at at the highway.”
“Locals will know to go one street over and not have the hill,” McHargue said.
During their discussion traffic committee members agreed that despite the steep hill the amount of traffic that would use that intersection would be extremely low, and that more than likely only the homeowner who lives on the street will be taking advantage of the two-way opportunity.