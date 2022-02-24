Jazzy trumpeter and vocalist coming to Hannibal

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s final concert of its 2021-2022 concert season is Saturday, March 5.
The concert will feature the jazz, fusion and swing stylings of Dawn Weber’s Jazz Garden. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
Dawn Weber’s Jazz Garden promises to be a fun concert that is a buffet of three of Weber’s St. Louis-based band projects mixing jazz, fusion and swing. Weber, a classically-trained trumpet player and accomplished vocalist, left home at 16 to attend a performing arts high school in North Carolina and hasn’t stopped since. She is in high demand as an entertainer, composer, trumpet player and vocalist.
More information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its concert season is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, following the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visiting https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
