Jazz to heat up the holidays

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites guests to step inside from the cold and warm up with some hot jazz Sunday, Dec. 19.
The performance will feature smooth jazz and some holiday favorites with a jazz twist by Hannibal pianist Bill Morrison and guest musicians, including Morrison’s son, Marty, on drums, Bennett Wood on saxophone, Tom Byrne on guitar and Jim Batson on bass.
Due to limited space, tickets are required. Tickets are $15 in advance and free for students. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or going online to https://holiday-jazz.eventbrite.com.
The concert will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal, and will be transformed into a jazz club atmosphere. Morrison will perform on the Kawai grand piano graciously on loan to the Hannibal Arts Council from the family of Jason Dugger.
Sponsors for the event include Robert M. Clayton II, Ann Nagy, Dr. David and Debbie Nichols and Michael Gaines.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by contacting HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545, by stopping by 105 S. Main St. or checking out their website at hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.