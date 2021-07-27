Jazz musician Marty Morrison to perform in Hannibal

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a special jazz performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 South Main Street .
The performance will feature Hannibal’s own — drummer Marty Morrison — with special guest saxophonist Rick DiMuzio, who teaches at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Additional musicians are pianist Ken Kehner and bassist Bob DeBoo.
Morrison is a jazz drummer and educator, currently on the Jazz Studies faculty at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. His journey has included collaborations with countless jazz luminaries. He performs extensively in Kansas City, Mo. and St. Louis, Mo. and holds degrees from Southern Illinois University.
Morrison said his friendship and time playing with DiMuzio, Kehner and DeBoo dates back 30 years. There’s a unique, relaxing element Morrison said he feels when playing with his friends. And Morrison loves the chance to perform and come back home every two years or so, visiting with his father, Hannibal jazz pianist Bill Morrison, and reliving the jazz scene in Hannibal.
“It’s great to just come home, and to just be home and play,” Morrison said. “But particularly for me, I learned how to play at home with my dad. And he’s still around, so I always like to come back with my friends and play there.”
Due to limited space, tickets are being sold ahead of time. Tickets are $15 per person and students are free. To make reservations/purchase tickets, call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 South Main Street.
The performance is being sponsored by Robert M. Clayton II, Bob and Fran Cook, Sam Giacomin, Ann Nagy, Dr. David and Debbie Nichols and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 South Main Street or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.