HANNIBAL — The annual Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade is poised to take people to “Christmas at the Movies” while benefiting Toys for Tots at a time when the need is greater than ever.
Hannibal Jaycees Second Vice President Trisha O’Cheltree said she and fellow Jaycees are eager to see the creativity reflected in each float and vehicle for this year’s theme. Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri has had to cancel numerous fundraisers due to the pandemic, and those same circumstances have affected many local families. This year, the program will reach 1,600 children, 200 more children than in 2019.
Vehicles and floats will begin gathering at the Save-a-Lot parking lot at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and the cost of admission is one new, unwrapped toy.
“We (the Jaycees) believe that service to humanity is the best work of life!” O’Cheltree said. “Toys for Tots is a great program and we are happy to do our small part.”
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., as the colorful and glowing vehicles and floats make their way down Broadway. From there, the parade route will continue north on Main St. and turn onto North St. O’Cheltree welcomed everyone to the parade, encouraging attendees to contribute to the giving efforts.
“If anybody wants to donate a toy along the parade route, the Jaycees will gladly take them. We hope that everyone has a safe and Merry Christmas,” O’Cheltree said.
More information is available by visiting the Hannibal Jaycees Facebook page or their website at hannibaljaycees.org.