Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch chosen as official Tom and Becky

HANNIBAL — A large crowd cheered as Hannibal's official ambassadors for the coming year were chosen on Saturday in Central Park.
Loved ones, friends and throngs of other well-wishers watched as the departing official Tom and Becky, Collin Brown and Riah Wigfall, revealed who the next couple would be at the gazebo in Central Park. The official Tom and Becky for 2021-2022 are Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch.
Jaxon is the son of Matthew Lay and Edie Graupman. Greta is the daughter of Casey and Katy Welch.
The Tom and Becky finalists will have multiple opportunities to meet visitors to Hannibal, perform community outreach projects and make other appearances along with the official couple's duties.
The other Tom finalists were: Bennett Baumgardner, parents Brice and Cara Baumgardner; Evan Dalton, parents John and Tracie Hark; James Wetton, parents Steve and Karen Wetton; and Chase Youngwirth, parents Nathan and Jeanne Youngwirth.
The other Becky finalists were: Kasey DeStefane, parents Rick DeStefane and Mary Otte; Lucy Gossett, parents Alex and Angela Gossett; Anna Hall, parents Scott and Melissa Hall; and Julia Lee, parents Josh and J’Nelle Lee.