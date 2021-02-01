HANNIBAL — It has been a month since an ice storm left a majority of the Hannibal Board of Public Works' customers without electrical service. According to HBPW officials, they have used the experience as a learning tool.
"We have done a post-storm assessment and tried to identify what went well and what didn't go well," said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW, during last week's January meeting of the HBPW Board. "It was a real positive event even though it was a difficult one."
"The storm was a good work through process of the emergency response plan that you (HBPW Board) all approved in August," said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW. "It allowed us to use that framework and utilize the resources that we had, and call in additional resources."
A lesson confirmed by the ice storm was the importance of tree trimming near power lines.
"One of the big key items is going to be vegetation removal; how we manage our right-of-ways for future events," Munzlinger said. "We had minimal calls from the Oakwood area. We had just recently had the tree crews out there cutting back some of the trees that would have caused us problems in this type of event."
Look for the HBPW to invest in more infrastructure that enables it to tell which customers have service.
"That is really, really important," Reasoner said. "We need to make some investments to expand that (system) and make sure we are doing good system monitoring on the technology side of things."
The storm confirmed the importance of multiple communication options, according to Reasoner.
"One thing we are learning, and I think everybody knew it, is how much people are dependent on social media," he said. "Our customer communication platforms are working extremely well."
Reasoner praised the linemen for the work they performed without incident.
"Safety is something that you just never want to overlook. It is so important," Reasoner said. "What the line workers do is always incredible, but we need to make sure we are investing in them and that they are getting the skills and development that they need."
Call volume to the HBPW trouble center will be addressed.
"When we start getting those calls early in the morning there might just be one person back there and the constant ringing might distract them from doing something they need to do," Munzlinger said. "Plus it is just overwhelming of our call system and may prevent them (HBPW personnel) from calling out to get the resources in here that we need."
The capability of the customer service representatives to field work calls from home proved helpful.
"We had brought people working at home online because of the COVID pandemic," Munzlinger said. "That was a good item that we had implemented. We didn't know the usefulness of it until we got in this situation."