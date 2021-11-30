Janice Robinson bids fond farewell after 50 years with NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Fifty years ago, Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson set out on a career path to provide service to countless individuals and forge numerous partnerships through the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC).
Robinson learned of a full-time position at what was then known as the Daniel Boone Community Action Corporation. The MIS Clerk role allowed her and her then-fiance, Philip, to stay in the area. She went on to work as board secretary for 25 years before moving to a position related to Community Services Block Grant funding with NECAC, giving her firsthand experience regarding how services affected community members throughout the agency’s 12-county coverage area.
Co-workers gathered to celebrate Robinson’s retirement with a ceremony Monday at the Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green, Mo., looking back on her legacy of service and wishing her the best for the future.
“It was a really great feeling to have everybody there, but it was emotional at the same time, she said. “It was kind of bittersweet. It was great seeing everybody and talking to them over the years. It’s just a family, you work together so much — you spend so much time with your co-workers and talking with them on the phone so much — that you really form a lot of friendships and bond a lot together.”
Robinson looks forward to traveling with her husband, and she is going to make sure to stop in at NECAC see some of the friends she’s made during her career. They enjoy traveling to auctions, which will take them throughout the expansive NECAC coverage area. She plans to stop in and say hello and express how much she misses her friends, then return to the road once more.
“They’re special people — it’s a special bond,” she said.
Deputy Director Dan Page stressed the impact Robinson made during her career at NECAC.
“Janice has been the heart of community action for a long time,” he said.
Page said every time Robinson would take on something new or different, she pitched it to him. He felt the same way about the bittersweet emotions, Robinson felt, saying “she will be missed.”
“I wasn’t always 100% on board with the plan, so I wasn’t sure I supported the plan, but I knew her intent and her heart,” he said. “So, I was always able to 100% support her in moving forward. It worked out more often than not. She knows the community; she knows the people. She just really cares about what is happening with those that have fallen on hard times.”
Robinson said she looks forward to not having a schedule to adhere to, and she is already eager for the chance to travel to Washington, D.C. to view all the memorials and monuments. Philp Robinson is looking forward to a trip to Texas for crappie fishing. Janice Robinson is also excited about the chance to visit Maine and Niagara Falls in the future, and she noted happily that the couple’s children are planning spring and summer vacation trips.
Robinson also looks forward to getting to attend grandchildren’s sporting events and other school functions. She expressed how things will be much different without the set schedule she’s been accustomed, and she shared how special her time has been with NECAC.
“NECAC is a great company. The workers that we have are very unique and special to me. Believe it or not — even though I’ve been their supervisor for years — I learn so much from them, just from them working closely with clients, closely with our partners in the community,” she said, stressing they have excellent ideas to share.
Robinson commended how her colleagues know the needs in the communities, which she said opens up more opportunities for funding to help more people. She expressed her gratitude for being a part of what NECAC is today and the lasting partnerships formed over the years. And she shared a sentiment reflecting how everyone can be a part of something positive.
“What you do in this world matters. Who you are matters,” she said. “You may not be able to change the world, but you bring your own special traits, uniqueness, expertise and intelligence to the table — and you’re the only one who can do that.”
