Janice Richardson reflects on 50 years of service with NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Just after graduating from high school, Janice Richardson began a career of serving others with North East Community Action Corporation that’s been going 50 years strong.
In 1971, Richardson was working part-time at an accounting firm at the age of 18, and she was in the midst of building a house with her then-fiancé, Philip. Her aunt told her about a full-time position at what was known at the time as the Daniel Boone Community Action Corporation. She applied and got the job, allowing her and her husband to stay in the area and setting into motion a legacy of decades of service to others.
She started out as an MIS clerk, noting there were “a lot of paperwork and statistics” to process manually in 1971, without the computer equipment that’s prevalent today. As computers were purchased, she took on roles as receptionist and in the accounts payable.
Richardson’s director at the time, Charles Thomas, noticed her proficiency with shorthand and asked if she would like to attend board meetings. Those visits led to a promotion as executive secretary, a position she held for 25 years.
Richardson worked with the executive director and directors of multiple departments on the administrative side. Richardson applied for a position related to Community Services Block Grant funding. When she got the job, she moved from the central office to County Services, which covers 12 counties in Northeast Missouri. Richardson appreciated seeing how services like the energy assistance and emergency programs positively affected clients.
“It was really a change for me, because I had never worked on the client side of what NECAC does,” she said. “I got to see a lot of really good things happening — the way that our staff our so committed and helped people out in the field.”
Along the way, Richardson and staff members in the county offices constantly looked for new resources and different types of assistance, like rent, medication and transportation issues. More funding was secured, allowing for more services to expand. And that opened the door for a new leadership role as Deputy Director of Community Services.
With her new position, Richardson also took on the Section 8 housing rental assistance programs — which is the agency’s largest program. NECAC provides direct payments to landlords to assist people with low- to moderate-income levels. More staff members were added due to rapid growth, and Richardson said more people were able to be helped along the way.
“The best experience is watching the success of our programs and the success of the people that were receiving them,” she said, commending local partners who took referrals from NECAC when needed. “We had a lot of services, but still there were services we could not offer because we didn’t have the professional staff to do that.”
Richardson said it’s a “community effort” to continue to assist people, working together with those agencies to fill gaps in services as clients are on their way to self-sufficiency. She said employment programs have been bringing success for jobseekers and people looking for a better career.
The experience has been extremely rewarding for Richardson, as she sees the positive impact the services provide for clients.
“I’m excited about that program and all the things that NECAC does. It’s just amazing what a wonderful time it’s been for me, and the opportunities that I’ve had to grow within the agency — seeing all the good things that a community action agency does throughout our 12 counties,” Richardson said.
Richardson has seen countless success stories over the years, including helping people in their quest for “a better life” following devastation like the hurricane in Puerto Rico or the earthquake in Haiti. One story in particular comes to mind as she looks back.
NECAC helped a female refugee, who came to Missouri with her two children from Colombia. She was a doctor, but her credentials were lost when she left. She attended classes to become a doctor. A county service coordinator came in every day to help her learn English through the literacy program.
She was able to enter the family self-sufficiency program, which includes Section 8 rental assistance and puts a portion of income into an escrow account. After five years, she had saved over $26,000 and made a down payment on her new home. She enrolled in night classes and got her doctor’s degree back. One of her children became an engineer, and the other child entered the medical field.
After the family was able to discontinue all government assistance, NECAC officials took her to St. Louis to get her citizenship papers. She was “ever, ever so thankful” for the support, and Richardson said it represents one of the success stories coming together every day.
“But with all the different things that have changed from 1971 to 50 years later, there’s always that need — there’s always still people out there that have sometimes bad luck — whether it’s illness, losing their job or just retirement. Still it’s tough for them to maintain the type of living that they need to have for a good quality of life,” Richardson said.
She said NECAC is ready to help as available resources and local needs change. She commended the dedicated staff members and board of directors for their support in the face of changes such as increased rental rates.
Richardson hasn’t set a retirement date, but she looks ahead to someone who will “carry the tradition on.” She is planning on traveling the nation with her husband, visiting museums and other landmarks. She also plans to visit some community action agencies during her travels, noting there is one in each state.
“I might even stop and visit with some of them on our travels around, just to see what they’re doing and how they’re doing things. It’s in my blood.”