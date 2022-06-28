HANNIBAL — The James O'Donnell Scholarship golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. July 10 at the American Legion Golf Course, 3681 Highway MM. Team information and tee times are available by calling 573-221-5831.
James O'Donnell Scholarship Golf Tournament on July 10
- STAFF REPORT
