Ivey sentenced to probation in stabbing case

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was sentenced to five years of probation pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a July stabbing which injured a 31-year-old man in July.
James Ivey Jr., 40, of Hannibal, pleaded guilty to felony charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary and tampering with evidence in a felony investigation. Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd accepted the plea and announced Ivey would serve five years of probation with the Department of Probation and Parole.
He received a suspended execution of sentence for two five-year terms in the Department of Corrections for the assault and burglary charges and one suspended execution of sentence for a two-year term with the Department of Corrections. If Ivey violates terms of his parole, he will be subject to serving the Department of Corrections sentences.
Ivey was represented by Public Defender Austin Smith. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
The original trial set to begin Tuesday, March 8, was canceled, and the plea hearing occurred Friday, March 4. Victims connected with the case were notified by court officials.
Officers were dispatched about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, July 18, to the 300 block of Grand Avenue, in response to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a 31-year-old man who reported he was stabbed at a residence in the 1500 block of Hill Street. The suspect had fled the area and was no longer present.
The injured man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for his injuries. Officers located Ivey at a nearby residence. Ivey was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
A warrant was subsequently issued in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Ivey with felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.