CENTER, Mo. — An Iowa woman suffered minor injuries Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 11:10 a.m. on Route H, 4 miles north of Center.
A 2008 Toyota Camry was being driven north by 21-year-old Emily E. Mercer of Burlington, Iowa.
According to the accident report the car traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole, coming to rest on the guy wires.
Mercer, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.