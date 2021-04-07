STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An Iowa woman was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle mishap Tuesday morning in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 3:15 a.m., April 6, on southbound U.S. 61 north of Route UU.
A 2021 Hyundai Venue was being driven by 27-year-old Jessie J. Harmon of La Porte City, Iowa. According to the accident report a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
Injured was a passenger, 22-year-old Darian L. Young of Waterloo, Iowa. Young, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.