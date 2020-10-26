HANNIBAL — An Iowa man suffered moderate injuries in a Sunday night crash in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 7:55 p.m., Oct. 25, on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Hannibal.
A 2018 Volkswagen Atlas was being driven north by 49-year-old Ronald W. Prier of Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a guardrail.
Prier, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.