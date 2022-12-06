LOUISIANA, Mo. — Authorities are seeking information related to an armed robbery that occurred shortly after closing time Friday night at Dairy Queen in Louisiana.
Local law enforcement officials received a 911 call at 9:32 p.m. on Friday from the Dairy Queen restaurant. A Louisiana police officer responded and learned that an armed robbery had taken place. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene.
According to reports, the store had closed at 9 p.m. and the owner was the only person in the building. He told authorities he was mopping when two masked men entered the rear door of the building.
One male subject reportedly had a handgun tucked in his front waistband that was clearly visible. Both suspects were dressed in black with hoods. The owner reported that they had blue latex gloves on their hands and what looked like cloth bandanas across their noses and mouths.
The suspects restrained the owner with duct tape and left with an undetermined amount of cash. The assailants approached and left the business from North 8th St. according to the report.
The owner was able to get free and call 911.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 573-324-3202 extension 3016, if no one is available, please leave a message.
