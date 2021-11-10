PALMYRA, Mo. — Kenny and Janet Lovelace, of Palmyra, Mo., have experienced what many fellow local farmers have seen during the pandemic — shortages and delays for needed parts, reduced inventory of equipment like tractors and pickup trucks and sharply increasing costs for necessary products like anhydrous ammonia.
Kelly Smith, senior director of market and commodities with Missouri Farm Bureau, said in a release the inflation and supply shortages have been caused by various factors, including government policies to close offices, stores, restaurants and places of business. As a result, consumers shifted from paying for services to paying for goods and changing the demand curve. On the supply side, the previous “just in time” model of the pre-pandemic economy shifted in 2020 to a pandemic economy with customers “panic-buying” large quantities of staples like milk and toilet paper.
“Inflation is usually caused when too much money is put into circulation by a central bank (like our Federal Reserve Bank) to pay for government debt or just to stimulate economic activity. This can overheat an otherwise well-balanced economy, Smith said.
He stressed how the causes are much different for the current economy’s inflation level.
“Today we face a different sort of inflation (September’s consumer price index was up 5.4% from last year), with specific disruptions cascading throughout the economy, leading to general shortages and price increases. This is similar in many ways to inflation during wartime, when governments take dramatic economy-distorting steps to deal with the crisis, the shape of demand changes suddenly, and certain production and trade flows are interrupted,” he said.
Smith said because many people stayed at home due to lockdowns across the world — less money was spent on outdoor items like sporting equipment, and more was spent on items like electronics, kitchenware and home exercise equipment. Many of these items were imported and purchased online, leaving brick-and-mortar restaurants, stores and venues empty. The demand shift has coupled with supply issues to create higher prices. Smith reported 77 container ships were waiting for a berth to unload at ports in Long Beach and Los Angeles, Calif. on Oct. 26 — the number is usually zero.
Smith said the February ice storm in Texas and Hurricane Ida in August crimped crucial industrial ingredients like petroleum and natural gas. And businesses adapted a model focused on resiliency in place of the previous “just-in-time” methods.
“This business version of over-buying milk and toilet paper has become sound advice for individual companies this year, but it has had a similar effect as the panic-buying at the grocer: some things became expensive or hard to find,” Smith said.
Kenny Lovelace anticipates prices for anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers are “going to go through the roof,” and he noted rising fuel costs, land prices and cash rent rates.
He found out one of the reasons for the chip shortage, which is still affecting vehicle production, had to do with water regulations which don’t apply in China. When talking with an automotive dealer about purchasing a new pickup truck, he found out the chips are cheaper from China. In the U.S., chip producers clean the items with water, and EPA regulations state the water needs to be cleaned up before it is returned to streams. There are no such restrictions in China.
“Like EPA, we don’t want dirty, contaminated water. But how can you complete with someone who doesn’t?” Lovelace said.
He said China is building coal-fired plants “right and left,” noting how it is difficult to compete with countries that don’t follow rules or regulations.
“And the earth turns, so the pollution is going to be here sooner or later,” Lovelace said, stressing Russia and China are not paying attention to global warming like the U.S.
Janet Lovelace recently needed a part for the four-wheeler she uses for daily tasks around the farm, but the front frame piece was delayed four weeks. She had a backup four-wheeler to use in the meantime (which was not as well suited to the tasks), but her husband noted how a delay in parts for a combine or tractor could cause a big hindrance for a farmer trying to get crops harvested quickly.
The Lovelaces ordered a new pickup truck “quite a while back” and they are expecting delivery later this month. He said it looks like the auto industry is regaining momentum, but he noticed how there were very few versatile, four-wheel-drive tractors currently available in the U.S.
Lovelace said his son-in-law’s equipment had a monitor showing 58 bushels per acre for soybeans he harvested. He said in many places, the beans had started to wilt when the rain stopped, while others were better where moisture was able to reach the crops. He noted the weather challenges during planting caused many second and third plantings, so farmers were already expecting lower yields in many cases.
The Lovelaces were pleased with the results, given the repeated plantings and the pause in rainfall before harvest time.
“We really can’t complain. We’re done, and at least we’ll be able to pay the bills, I think,” he said. “I think everyone is a little bit disappointed, but if you think back to the way this looked when we trying to get stuff in, it’s a wonder some of this stuff even had a yield at all.”
Lovelace was preparing to put the grain head and get ready for winter. He also was looking ahead to plans to sell some cattle on the farm. And he stressed how regardless of the current situation with rising costs or supply shortages, farmers are always ready to move ahead and do their best.
“There’s a lot of good farmers out there. They’re doing a fantastic job,” he said.
