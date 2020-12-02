Indoor archery started Wednesday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Anyone may practice their archery skills from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays until Feb. 24, 2021.
There will be no session Dec. 16 due to Toys for Tots setup.
Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. A variety of 3D archery targets, such as deer, turkey, bears, badgers, rabbits, dinosaurs, wolves and coyotes, are available.
Participants must bring their own bows and arrows. This is not an instructional program, it provides a place for archery practice. The cost is $5 per visit. A season pass is $50.
A waiver must be filled out by all participants at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
More information is available from Aron Lee, recreation supervisor, (573) 221-0154 or alee@hannibal-mo.gov.