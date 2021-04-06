HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two members of the Hannibal School Board will keep their seats.
Tuesday election results show Justin Parker earned a three-year term on the School Board, along with Tysa Coleman.
Parker is owner of Parker & Associates LLC Insurance Agency and was first elected to the School Board in 2018.
Coleman is a child and family advocate at the Child Center, Inc.
Parker received 1,230 votes, and Coleman received 825 votes. Paul Ewert and Laura Judlow received 709 and 569 respectively.
Brad Kurz was elected to a two-year term on the board.
Kurz received 1,194 votes. There were 610 write-in votes filed. Dr. Jeff Evans ran as a write-in candidate.
Kurz was appointed to a vacant seat in September. He is a financial adviser.