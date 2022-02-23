STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services and Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled will host an inaugural disABILITY Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Drive.
“The resource fair is a great way for people to connect with new resources and opportunities in our community,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO at Douglass. “Often times people don’t know where to start or who provides services. This fair brings those agencies and people together in one location.”
Presently, vendors are being sought for the resource fair. Any company or organization that has services for people with disabilities is encouraged to participate. Vendor registration is free and forms are available by contacting Cooper at stephanie@douglassonline.org or by calling 573-221-3892.
“Creating a connected community to provide social support, ensure healthy futures, eliminate barriers and foster cooperation and understanding for people with developmental disabilities is not done alone. It is the fellowship and camaraderie of a community to come together and support each other in their missions,” said Cathy Arrowsmith, executive director of Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled.
“It is a pleasure and privilege to partner with Douglas Community Services to sponsor the disABILITY Resource Fair that is specially designed to assist people with developmental disabilities. With the support of a network of non-profit organizations, government agencies, and businesses this event will provide the community the information they need to learn about and connect to services that will provide them a better quality of life,” Arrowsmith added.
The disABILITY Resource Fair is open to individuals, family members and caregivers.
