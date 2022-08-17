PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners discussed ongoing renovation work progressing at the courthouse in Palmyra during their Monday meeting.
Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice reported Allen's Carpet had installed new carpet in the upper level of the courthouse. J. T. Brown Company will assist with moving furniture from the offices for Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd and attorneys. Missouri Vocational Enterprises will repair 31 cane chairs and 35 barrel-back chairs.
- Commissioner David Lomax signed a contract with Bleigh Construction for the county's storage building. Commissioners decided against allowing Jim Bensman to conduct concrete testing for the structure. They will periodically check the integrity as construction moves ahead.
- Commissioners received closeout documents from the Missouri Department of Transportation for work performed on County Road 402.
- Highway Supervisor Mike Schaeffer reported blacktop work was underway on County Road 266. Completion is expected next week.
