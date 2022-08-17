PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners discussed ongoing renovation work progressing at the courthouse in Palmyra during their Monday meeting.

Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice reported Allen's Carpet had installed new carpet in the upper level of the courthouse. J. T. Brown Company will assist with moving furniture from the offices for Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd and attorneys. Missouri Vocational Enterprises will repair 31 cane chairs and 35 barrel-back chairs.

