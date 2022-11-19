HANNIBAL — An impeachment process against a Hannibal City Council member has been stalled in court with no dates reported to proceed with the matter.
During Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting, First Ward Councilman Darrell McCoy asked Mayor James Hark for an update on the impeachment proceedings involving Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke. McCoy reported constituents had asked him questions about the status of the process and associated costs.
Hark said according to the latest information he received, the matter was being taken up in before Judge John Jackson. As of Tuesday, he had not received information that dates had been selected to proceed. As far as the costs, Hark described the costs as "significant" for both the city and for Franke.
"Like the citizens and everyone involved, I would like to see this matter taken care of," he said.
The impeachment proceedings were moved to Marion County Associate Circuit Court, after Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd issued a judgment on June 27 that Franke's constitutional rights were not upheld following his request for an injunction and declaratory judgment. In her judgment, Shepherd wrote that the city charter clause of immediate suspension of an official subject to impeachment violates due process rights.
Shepherd wrote Franke's previous suspension denied the city's third ward of representation "merely upon the accusation or wrongdoing". She ruled the burden of proof for an impeachment hearing was beyond a reasonable doubt.
Franke was later reinstated to the City Council. In a statement released by Franke in July, he said the city did not allow him to examine public documents, texts or emails related to the case. Shepherd ruled this was improper, and that Franke was entitled to conduct discovery, including deposition of witnesses and examination of documents related to the case.
Franke spoke next during Tuesday's council meeting, stating Jackson had contacted counsel for both parties on Oct. 18.
"Since I'm the defendant, we are not going to commit to a schedule until the prosecutor advises us of available dates she has for hearings and depositions," he said. "Since Oct. 18, the prosecutor has not made any effort to establish any dates at all whatsoever."
Franke distributed printed copies of a proposed resolution to the impeachment process to fellow council members and city officials. The document was drafted by defense attorneys Joe Bednar and Peter Riggs from the Spencer Fane law firm. It was also sent by email to special prosecutor Nicole Volkert and attorneys Robert Jones and Tim Engelmeyer.
The document addressed topics including the filing and prosecution of the articles of impeachment, Franke's previous suspension from office and reported violations of Missouri Supreme Court law in regard to his request for discovery.
The document included a proposed settlement outlining the withdrawal of all articles of impeachment and an agreement not to file new articles of impeachment, a request for Devon McClain to restore all records to Franke's electronic data storage account from the time of his suspension, an amendment to the City Charter calling for a recall election in place of impeachment to remove an elected official and reimbursement for Franke's legal costs.
The articles of impeachment against Franke were first presented during the Jan. 18 Hannibal City Council meeting, alleging the councilman took physical actions and made statements that subjected City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and former city employee Edie Graupman to a "hostile work environment" during the previous year.
