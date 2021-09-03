HANNIBAL — An Illinois woman was left with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 2:46 p.m., Sept. 2, on Veterans Road at County Road 412, just west of Hannibal.
A 2020 Kenworth was being driven north by 35-year-old Brian T. Eccleston of Omaha, Neb., while a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, operated by 48-year old Tracy A. Smith of Flossmoor, Ill., was westbound.
According to the accident report the Sonata failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Kenworth.
Smith, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.