STAFF REPORT
VANDALIA, Mo. — An Illinois man was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident Sunday night in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 9 p.m., Sept. 26, on Highway 154, 4 miles north of Vandalia.
Involved in the crash was a 2016 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by 55-year-old Kenneth W. Rice of Rushville, Ill.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Rice, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.