MONROE CITY, Mo. — An Illinois man suffered moderate injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Route J, 4 miles southeast of Monroe City.
A 2009 Chevrolet 1500 was being driven south by 52-year-old Russell J. Wubker of Browning, Ill.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.
Wubker, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe City ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.