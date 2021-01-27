BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An Illinois man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 6:55 p.m., Jan. 26, on U.S. 54, west of Highway UU.
A 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 64-year-old John L. Parker of Pleasant Hill, Ill., was eastbound.
The crash occurred when the driver swerved to miss a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Parker, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.