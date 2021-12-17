LOUISIANA, Mo. — An Illinois man suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 3 a.m., Dec. 16, on MO 79, south of Route D.
Involved in the crash was a 1994 Lincoln Continental driven by 22-year-old Adison R. Miller of Cutler, Ill.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Miller, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
