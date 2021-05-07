TAYLOR, Mo. — An Illinois man suffered moderate injuries Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 8:13 p.m., May 6, on Route A, 2 miles south of Taylor.
A 1996 Freightliner FL 70 was being driven north by 28-year-old Dakota L. Mettes of Collinsville, Ill. According to the report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, then returned to the road and overturned.
Mettes, who was wearing a safety device, was takenby private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.