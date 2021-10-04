HANNIBAL — A carbon reduction plan, approved last month by the Illinois Senate and House, will eventually impact Prairie State, a power plant that was built over a coal mine and which the Hannibal Board of Public Works has owned a share of for several years.
According to the information provided the HBPW Board during its September meeting by Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, the legislation will close all coal plants in Illinois by 2030 with two exceptions, one of which is Prairie State. Those two facilities, which are among the state’s newest coal plants, must be closed by 2045 along with all natural gas generation.
An interim 45 percent carbon reduction must be met by June 30, 2038. Achievement of the 2038 goal can be accomplished with carbon sequestration or by reducing the overall plant output, Gordon said.
“Economic feasibility of both options will be analyzed prior to reaching a decision,” Gordon added. “Achieving zero emissions by 2045 is not currently technologically feasible, so it is likely all the units at Prairie State will be retired in 2045.”
Reportedly the final maturity of the Prairie State debt is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2042.
“The short-term effect on the HBPW and our customers will be nominal, but as time progresses we anticipate an increased cost of generation,” Gordon said. “These measures will have a direct effect on the value of our ownership in Prairie State. The HBPW’s principal payments will be complete by 2045 and then we would be at a very low price for our base load generation power. This has changed that scenario. We will continue to monitor to see its full effects on us and actions we may need to take in the future to best serve our customers.”