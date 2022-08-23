HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, recently announced that the Ignite SparkNIGHT event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway.
SparkNIGHT is an evening for local entrepreneurs and small business owners to pitch their businesses to investors. This event is open to the public.
Ignite connects entrepreneurs with each other and with capital that can assist in starting or expanding their small businesses in the Northeast Missouri region.
“Our area has several entrepreneurs with great ideas,” said Maria Kuhns, Entrepreneurship Specialist with HREDC and program administrator of Ignite. “They need access to capital, and the SparkNIGHT event is one way that we can help small business owners find that capital.”
Business capital can come in the form of private investment, bank loans, cash from family and friends, personal savings or other sources. The SparkNIGHT event brings the regional business community together so that available money can go to work in these growing young companies.
“Not every entrepreneur receives an investment of funding at SparkNIGHT,” said Corey Mehaffy, Ignite investor network coordinator. “However, we do have a track record of successful companies that are now employing dozens of local people in our communities throughout the region.”
According to a United States Small Business Administration report, small businesses employed 47 percent of all private sector employees and accounted for 62 percent of all net new jobs between 1995 and 2020.
“SparkNIGHT is not about the best presentation, SparkNIGHT is about ensuring that our communities have healthy, viable small businesses in them that will grow and provide economic opportunity for the entire area for years to come,” Mehaffy said. “The best opportunity for expanding business opportunities in many small communities is to grow it from within.”
Each presenting entrepreneur has completed the planning process and has an opportunity to meet with investors and lenders with the capital needed to move business to the next level.
The public will also hear about new business opportunities.
“We have new opportunities all around us, including the businesses that will present at the event,” Kuhns said. “If you want to support business development in the area, come to SparkNIGHT to support our entrepreneurs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.