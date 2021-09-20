Ignite Program provides resources to local entrepreneurs

HANNIBAL — The Ignite Program held another event for local entrepreneurs Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Mark Twain Museum.
About 20 individuals attended the event, including small-business owners, bank representatives, CPAs and other business support organizations. The event was sponsored by Trust GDC, who provided light refreshments for the guests. The event provided business owners with the opportunity to mingle and build relationships with each other and local professionals.
In addition, the event included a presentation by local CPA Brett Park entitled Financial Management Through a Distressed Situation. Most businesses have or, at some point, will encounter a period of financial distress. Brett Park talked about equipping business owners with the knowledge and strategy to best handle these challenges.
“It was a wonderful event and I’m thankful to have been asked to be a part of it. It was great to speak on what I feel is an especially relevant topic given the current economic climate, and hopefully the attendees walked away with some useful knowledge and resources should they ever find their business in financial distress,” Park said.
“First State Insurance Agency is excited to support the Ignite program. Having grown up in family ran businesses and working with small to large size companies now every day — I know the amount of blood, sweat and tears it takes to run a solid operation. Ignite not only gives great programming and opportunity for entrepreneurs to seek ideas from each other, but they also get direct access to other key parts of their future success-insurance relationships, banking relationships, marketing connections… the list goes on,” FSIA Location Manager Clare Zanger said.
“I’ve genuinely enjoyed getting more familiar with the key programs and treasure chest of tools the SBDC and HREDC have brought to our communities through the hard work of Corey and Maria. We are lucky to have them and excited to see what this platform produces,” Zanger added.
Ignite will host a networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo. In November, Ignite will host a Women in Entrepreneurship Panel Discussion at Maddie’s On Main in Monroe City. More information about upcoming events is available by following Ignite at facebook.com/IgniteNEMO/ or @HannibalIgnite.
The Ignite Program is a partnership between Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, the Small Business Development Center, Northeast Power, and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce. Ignite is dedicated to creating an ecosystem that attracts, creates, supports and accelerates new and existing businesses in Northeast Missouri. More information is available by visiting hredc.com/ignite.