HANNIBAL, Mo. — Beautiful weather is in the forecast for the Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve Saturday, April 23.
The night hike begins at 7 p.m. at the Sodalis Nature Preserve trailhead. The restrooms will be available for use at the trailhead.
Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the hike. She said participants might be able to see bats starting to emerge because of the warm weather.
Sodalis Nature Preserve was named for the myotis sodalis (Indiana bat) species that was discovered in the park. Bat scientists have estimated that about 200,000 bats hibernate in the abandoned limestone mines.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
