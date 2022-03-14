MAYWOOD, Mo. — Icy road conditions are blamed for a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 9:20 a.m., March 11, on Route P, 2 miles south of Maywood.
Involved in the accident was a 2008 Ford F150 driven by 56-year-old Mark D. Carpenter of Durham.
According to the accident report the driver lost control of the pickup on the ice-covered roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway where it overturned.
Carpenter, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by a private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
