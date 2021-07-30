CENTER, Mo. — The annual ice cream social will be Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Historic St Paul Catholic Church in Center, Mo.
The social begins at 4 p.m. Homemade ice cream, cake, barbecue pork burgers, hot dogs, sweet and tangy ground beef sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and chips will be served. Raffles will be held for numerous prizes.
The church is located on Route EE in Ralls County. Proceeds from this event will support church maintenance and upkeep.
Church members invite everyone to come to the event for good food and fellowship. A “free will offering” will be collected.