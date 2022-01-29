HANNIBAL — It has been almost two years since a storm-water structure failed on Union Street in Hannibal.
The apparent absence of progress in making repairs is not due to a lack of effort, according to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
“There have been two significant hurdles blocking the advancement of the project,” he said during the January meeting of the HBPW Board.
Gaining the right to access private property during the repair has slowed the progress.
“Easements have had to be procured as the depth and width of the required excavation will encroach onto private property,” Gordon said. “One easement has been problematic. With legal efforts the final easement looks to be finalized in time to allow for construction repair by early spring.”
The other hurdle has had to do with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which the city has accessed to help secure a portion of the money necessary to complete the repair.
Gordon said that the HBPW moved forward with the project’s design with CDBG approval using the same engineering firm from the project’s “initiation and management.”
“The CDBG has now come back to the project and said that because the same engineering firm was used for both functions the city is no longer eligible for the CDBG funding,” he said.
The city and HBPW are now moving forward with the CDBG appeals process. One step in the appeals process will be taken Tuesday night, Feb. 1, when the city hosts a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.
“Once the funding question is answered the HBPW and city are prepared to put the project out to bid and complete the work as quickly as possible,” Gordon said.
