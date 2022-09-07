MONROE CITY, Mo. — Gearing up for deer season?
Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mark Twain Lake – M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. The skills session is the second step in a two-step process for individuals to obtain their hunter education certification.
First, individuals 11 years of age or older must complete the free online knowledge portion or complete the questions in the back of a hunter education manual. Then, individuals can register for a four-hour skills session. Once registered, participants will learn how to handle different firearms, the importance of hunter orange and other valuable information.
After successfully completing the skills session and passing a 35-question, multiple choice final examination, you will receive a temporary certificate so you can purchase a permit and hunt immediately.
More information or a hunter education manual is available by contacting Agent Jessica Filla at 660-651-0218.
