Hull earns Hamlin Scholarship

HANNIBAL—High School senior Allison Hull has been awarded the Dr. Wyeth and Mary Ann Hamlin Scholarship.
Hull was ranked 11th in her class academically with a 4.2 GPA. She was also involved in both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. I her high school athletic career, Hull played key roles on both the volleyball and women’s basketball teams as well as participated on the track team. She was awarded the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Award of Excellence.
Hull has received academic and athletic scholarships from Culver-Stockton College where she plans to study Nursing.
The Dr. Wyeth and Mary Ann Hamlin Scholarship was established as a tribute to Dr. and Mrs. Wyeth Hamlin’s enthusiasm for education as well as their dedication to their medical careers.