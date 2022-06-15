Hudson receives Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship

HANNIBAL — Eric Hudson, a 2022 Hannibal High School graduate, received the Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship this spring.
Applicants must exhibit a talent for drumming, long distance running or have an interest in philosophy to qualify for the scholarship. Tom Walsh was a lifelong distance runner and career musician who played the drums. He also demonstrated an interest in philosophy.
Joan Walsh established the scholarship in her husband's memory to assist qualified students who share some of his interests. Hudson has a strong interest in philosophy and said he would have really enjoyed talking to Tom Walsh and sharing that interest.
Hudson was involved in many activities at Hannibal High School and graduated magna cum laude. He earned the College Preparatory Studies certificate. Hudson was also a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Skills USA, Distributive Education Clubs of America and Future Farmers of America.
He has been a youth group leader and has volunteered at many events in the community. Hudson also held a part-time job throughout high school.
He is passionate about the environment in Hannibal and would like to help open more nature trails for people to enjoy. Hudson will attend Missouri State University to pursue a degree in business and has plans to eventually earn a master's degree in finance. His goal is to work as a financial advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.