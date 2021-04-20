HANNIBAL — Rainbow trout will again be added to the pond in Huckleberry Park next year. The announcement was made by Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
“The trout fishing has been wildly popular,” Dorian told the park board members. “People kept sending me pictures of themselves catching the limits. I don’t know what they were doing (bait-wise), but it was really neat to see.”
The daily limit this year was four trout while the possession limit was 10 trout. In order to fish for trout in the pond, which is located in the 63-acre park at U.S. 61 and Huckleberry Drive, a valid fishing license and a trout permit were required.
The trout were added to the pond last fall with the understanding that they will only survive until the water temperature begins to rise above 65 degrees. Dorian does not believe that many trout were wasted this year.
“There were only about 200 put in,” he said. “There might be a few dead, but I would bet the majority were caught with as many pictures of trout coming out as I have seen.”
It costs the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department approximately $1,200 to stock the pond with trout this year. According to Dorian, those funds came out of the department’s General Recreation Budget.
Trout are not the only inhabitants of the Huckleberry Park pond. It was stocked with bluegill and sunfish last spring, and with bass and channel catfish last fall. Those species are currently only available on a catch-and-release basis.
According to Aron Lee, assistant director of central services (parks), said these fish need the chance to grow and reproduce before they will be available to harvest. Based on what the Missouri Department of Conservation told him, Lee said it could be from two to three years before those fish are ready to be taken.
The availability of fishing, along with other amenities that have been added to the pond when it was renovated recently, has helped make it a bright spot of the Hannibal parks system.
“It has been as big of a success as I could have hoped for,” Dorian said.