HANNIBAL — Before Old Man Winter made his first appearance of the season, Huckleberry Park was a center of activity for Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department personnel.
“We have a bunch of projects going on at Huckleberry,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the December meeting of the park board.
A good deal of time was spent removing the soil site that had been located near the park’s pond.
Some of the dirt was not being moved very far.
“Some of that dirt is really good clay now we’re using on the (softball field’s) infield at Huckleberry,” Dorian said. “We are bringing in some sand and mixing it and will use it to raise the infield a little bit.
“The rest of it we are hauling off to use at a different site. Eventually that whole thing will be back to where it was originally.”
Dorian reported that the softball field may be used for soccer in the months ahead.
“We have some groups in town that are looking to maybe have open fields at night where we could turn the lights on, depending on the weather. If we had nice weather we would partner with them to do that,” he said.
Dorian noted that as of mid December the Huckleberry Park pond remained a popular destination for local anglers.
“A lot of people have been fishing at Huckleberry,” he said. “There is a group there pretty much every day that I have seen.”
