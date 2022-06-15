Huckleberry Park field, court projects continue

HANNIBAL — Headway continues to be made on a couple of significant projects in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
“We continue to work on the softball field,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “We have added dirt to the field.”
Some unexpected snags have arisen on the ballfield.
“We have got a little bit of a rock issue so we are working on that,” Dorian said.
At the nearby tennis/pickleball courts some behind-the-scenes progress has already been completed on that planned project.
“We looked through the RFQs (request for qualifications) and selected a firm, Klingner and Associates, to do that project,” Dorian said.
According to Dorian, a preliminary meeting between the parks department and engineering firm to discuss the project’s scope has already taken place.
“They will come back with an engineering fee. We will approve that and get it under design. That is when we will bring everyone together to decide what we want,” he said. “That project is going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.