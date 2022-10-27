HANNIBAL — The Huckleberry Park Lake will soon be stocked with trout and regulations to fish in the lake have been updated.
The trout stocking will be Monday, Oct. 31. The following rules pertain to trout fishing:
The other fish available and daily limits are:
Information on fishing licenses available on the Missouri Department of Conservation website: https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation recently entered into a 25-year Community Assistant Program agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for the Huckleberry Park Lake. The Department of Conservation provides 50 percent of the cost of the trout supply in the Huckleberry Pond and fishery biologists will monitor the fish stock in the pond.
The lake was renovated in 2019 with the help of a $184,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The lake, in the 63-acre park at U.S. 61 and Huckleberry Drive, was leaking water and it had bank erosion and accessibility issues. The pond was drained, excavated and lined with clay. It was widened at its north and the shore was lined with stone rip-rap to control erosion. A sidewalk was constructed around the pond and a handicap-accessible dock installed for people with mobility issues.
