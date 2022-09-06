HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is offering free prostate cancer screenings Sept. 20 as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men. The chance of getting prostate cancer goes up as a man gets older and most prostate cancers are found in men over the age of 55.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.