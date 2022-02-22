STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Economic Development Council will host an Employer Round Table event at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 24, focused on online resources which can help businesses grow.
Travin Shelton, MBA, EDFP, Director of Business Growth Services and Government Procurement Specialist at Missouri Small Business Development Center will present an hour-long session titled Using Online Tools to Grow Your Business.
Attendees will learn to understand the landscape, identify market cues and learn how to use LinkedIn Sales Navigator to find, inform and reach prospects.
More information is available by calling 573-221-1033 or visiting https://hredc.com/.
