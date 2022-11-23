HREDC announces departure of Executive Director Corey Mehaffy

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) Executive Director Corey Mehaffy speaks during a public meeting about Hannibal's Community Improvement District in February. Members of the HREDC Board of Directors announced Mehaffy will depart from his role for a new position in the private sector effective Dec. 31. A nationwide search has begun for his replacement.

 COURIER POST FILE PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy will leave his position as executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) effective Dec. 31.

Mehaffy has been in this role for nearly four years, beginning in January 2019. Mehaffy has accepted a position in the private sector.

