HPR seeks advertisement bids for new Bear Creek Sports Park sign

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is seeking bids on advertisement on the new Bear Creek Sports Park sign.
The bid starts at $400. The winning bidder will be able to display their name or logo on a two-foot by three-foot space on the five-foot by eight-foot sign that will be displayed at the park’s entrance.
Bear Creek Sports Park hosts league games every night along with several weekend tournaments throughout the summer; league nights alone can have audiences of more than 600 people. Hannibal Parks & Recreation took over management of Bear Creek Sports Park last year after more than 30 years of volunteer management. There are four playing fields, two of which are suited for softball and two fields that can hold both little league baseball and softball.
The sign will be on display starting in March.
“We hope to make this an annual opportunity for advertising,” said Chad Collier, assistant director of Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Bidding will take place directly on the Bear Creek Facebook page or anonymously by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154.
