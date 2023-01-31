HPR seeks advertisement bids for new Bear Creek Sports Park sign

The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is currently seeking bids for advertisement on the new Bear Creek Sports Park sign. Bids start at $400, and submissions can be made on the Bear Creek Facebook page or anonymously by calling 573-221-0154.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is seeking bids on advertisement on the new Bear Creek Sports Park sign.

The bid starts at $400. The winning bidder will be able to display their name or logo on a two-foot by three-foot space on the five-foot by eight-foot sign that will be displayed at the park’s entrance.

