HANNIBAL — As part of its ongoing radio upgrade project the Hannibal Police Department has sought and received permission to purchase 11 new tactical headsets.
“The headsets are for use by the Special Response Team (SRT) who need a secure and durable means of communication during an emergency response,” said Lt. Jacob Nacke of the HPD during Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council.
According to Nacke, the headsets are designed to work with the new portable radios which are on order as part of the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN).
“The headsets will provide hearing protection as well as ambient sound amplification,” he said. “The headsets are rugged and submersible along with their control units.”
Nacke said the SRT currently has “less capable headsets” which do not provide hearing protection and will not work with the new radios.
“The new headsets will provide safe communication and hearing protection to SRT operators and will allow them to communicate on the MOSWIN,” he said.
The city council approved Tuesday night accepting the bid of $13,678 from Invisio, which was the lone bid received.
The purchase is possible because of additional USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant funds being available due to the less-than-anticipated radio project costs.
