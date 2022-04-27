HANNIBAL — Officers with the Hannibal Police Department remind everyone to take precautions to help stop vehicle thefts.
Hannibal police officers reported they received three stolen vehicle reports in different areas of town during a 24-hour span. In most cases, the incidents were crimes of opportunity resulting from keys being left inside the vehicle.
Thieves are looking for anything of value which can be taken easily without drawing attention. The Hannibal Police Department reminds citizens to remove their valuables, take their keys and lock their vehicles.
Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity by calling 573-221-0987.
